A WWE star took to Twitter after feeling “violated” by the TSA

A WWE star took to Twitter after she says the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) violated her.

CJ Perry, better known by stage name Lana, reportedly had a disturbing incident with the TSA at Boston Logan Airport:

The most inappropriate behavior @BostonLogan TSA is doing to me. I have never felt this violated in my entire life — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) April 12, 2017

“The most inappropriate behavior @BostonLogan TSA is doing to me. I have never felt this violated in my entire life,” she tweeted.

Perry tweeted out a thank you to an officer that helped resolved her issue:

I want to thank the American Police officer this am that helped resolve what I was put through today with TSA. Thank you — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) April 12, 2017

“I want to thank the American Police officer this am that helped resolve what I was put through today with TSA. Thank you,” she said.





RELATED: President Trump is reportedly considering cuts to the Coast Guard, TSA and FEMA to fund the border wall

The Boston Logan Airport responded to Perry on Twitter with an apology and a link to report the incident:

@LanaWWE We apologize for the poor treatment. You can report to @AskTSA online here https://t.co/dykmoubdtP — Boston Logan Airport (@BostonLogan) April 12, 2017

The TSA has faced severe backlash over accusations of overly aggressive screening, including one popular 2016 incident with a disabled teenager. The agency has also faced accusations of ineffectiveness, as a 2015 report showed that the TSA failed 95 percent of undercover airport security tests, missing weapons and explosives.