Abandoned wife and kids speak for the first time on Tad Cummins’ arrest, ending a dark chapter in their lives

Former teacher Tad Cummins, 50, took guns, money and his wife’s car before kidnapping a 15-year-old female student and taking her on a 2,500-mile cross-country journey that ended last Thursday, court records show.

RELATED: Wife of former Tennessee teacher accused of abducting student speaks out about her husband’s actions

He had just been suspended from teaching, and police were zeroing in on him, questioning his relationship with the girl.

After taking out a loan for $4,500, the records say, the teacher took the money and two handguns and wrote a note to his wife saying he needed to go to Virginia Beach or the D.C. area to clear his head.





But instead of going to the beach, police say he picked up the student in Columbia, Tenn., in his wife’s white Nissan Rogue on the morning of March 13, setting in motion a six-week police manhunt.

Weeks later Cummins’ wife Jill gave an emotional interview with ABC News, in which she forgave her husband but said she could never trust him again.

“Of course I love him. I forgive him and I still love him,” she said. “But it doesn’t mean I could ever trust him again. Because he betrayed my trust to a point that that’s totally broken.”

“I go from feeling really so hurt I can’t even function, to really mad. It’s very selfish of him to have done this to us. So, I’m mad part of the time. And then sometimes I have this peace that comes from God,” she added. “She would come to him with her problems about her past. He was friendly with everyone.”

“I think he left because he was so ashamed of what had happened, he couldn’t face me or anyone,” she said. “And he didn’t wanna face the consequences. So he thought that was his only choice, was just to leave.”

Jill Cummins filed for divorce in early April, the first step of the rest of her life and the lives of her kids.

Like their mother, though, the Cummins daughters were forgiving during their interview, hoping their father would just come home.

Tad Cummins was arrested last week in a remote part of California near the border with Oregon, this after a tipster notified police of his whereabouts.

RELATED: The man to thank for Tad Cummins’ arrest recalled their creepy meeting after the wanted man was kicked out of a commune

The family he left behind, his wife Jill and two kids, Erica and Ashlee, have released a joint statement through their lawyer effectively finishing “this chapter of the ordeal.”

In it, the family thanked law enforcement, the media and the judicial system for helping them move forward and for returning 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas safely home.

The statement reads as follows:

Jill, Erica and Ashlee are glad this chapter of the ordeal is over. They are grateful to all law enforcement for their hard work. Jill would like to specifically thank the Maury County Sheriff Department and individually thank Bucky Rowland and Nathan Johns for how they handled the investigation and search for Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas. Jill, Erica and Ashlee also appreciate the local and national media for keeping this story in the spotlight. They are thankful that Elizabeth Thomas will soon be returned to her family where she can begin the healing process. Jill, Erica and Ashlee have the utmost respect for District Attorney Brent Cooper and Acting US Attorney John L. Smith and they trust the judicial system to administer justice upon Tad Cummins and leave that up to the capable individuals involved in the judicial system.

Tad Cummins faces a host of charges, including charges of aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor in the state of Tennessee, a federal charge of transportation of a minor across state lines with intent of having criminal sexual intercourse, as well as charges in the state of California. NEW: Here's the mug shot of Tad Cummins from California. He's now facing state and federal charges. pic.twitter.com/2LYWL7QlSt — TBI (@TBInvestigation) April 20, 2017

His victim, Elizabeth Thomas, has been safely returned to her family.

Her family’s attorney, S. Jason Whatley, released the following statement about the teen’s safe return:

Elizabeth Thomas is in a safe location with family and friends where she is comfortable and resting.

She is being evaluated and treated by mental health experts specializing in trauma. There is no doubt that she has suffered severe emotional trauma and that her process of recovery is only just beginning. The family is extremely grateful for the thoughts and prayers of the nation and asks sincerely for those continued prayers as Elizabeth becomes able to process the last 39 days. The family asks for privacy as this journey begins. On a personal note, I met Elizabeth for the first time. I was taken aback by who she is. Elizabeth is a little child. She could easily pass for 12. The primary photo used and reprinted so many times by law enforcement, the media, and even our office, is inaccurate. She is a little girl in every sense of the word. This was the abduction of an impressionable, little child. S. Jason Whatley, Attorney Tad Cummins is due in court Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.