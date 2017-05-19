According to reports, Trump told Russians that firing “crazy,” “nut job” Comey relieved pressure on him

Trump spoke about the decision to fire Comey one day after dismissing the top cop four years into his 10-year term as head of the FBI, The Times reported, citing a document that summarized the May 10 meeting. The document was read to the newspaper by an American official.

What President Trump told Russian officials about firing James Comey https://t.co/dp3XNec5sq pic.twitter.com/it8kjzNhNU — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 19, 2017

The Washington Post reported Monday that Trump shared classified, sensitive information related to the fight against the Islamic State May 9 during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak.

The White House has denied the report. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday offered to provide lawmakers with a recording of the meeting to refute the report.

“I just fired the head of the FBI. He was crazy, a real nut job,” Trump said at the meeting, according to the Times report. “I faced great pressure because of Russia. That’s taken off. … I’m not under investigation.”

In a statement released to The Times, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Comey put “unnecessary pressure on our ability to engage and negotiate with Russia” because of Comey’s “grandstanding and politicizing (of) the investigation into Russia’s actions.”

“The investigation would have always continued, and obviously, the termination of Comey would not have ended it,” Spicer said. “Once again, the real story is that our national security has been undermined by the leaking of private and highly classified conversations.”

American journalists were barred from the May 10 meeting between Trump and Russian officials, although a photographer working for Russian state-owned media was allowed access to the event.

