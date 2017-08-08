10 hours after refusing medical treatment for a punch to the face, a Minnesota man has died

A Minnesota man is dead and another is in jail after a single punch during a weekend argument between the two proved fatal, police said.

Travis Allen Johnson, 21, of St. Cloud, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Anthony Quinn Shriver. Johnson remained in the Stearns County Jail Monday after turning himself in to police late Sunday night, jail records showed.

KSTP-TV in Saint Paul reported that Shriver, 22, of Waconia, was walking with a group of friends around 2:40 a.m. Saturday in St. Cloud when witnesses said he got into an argument with Johnson, who was walking with a separate group of people. During the argument, Johnson allegedly punched Shriver in the face.





Officers called to the scene found Johnson a short distance away and charged him with fifth-degree assault, KSTP reported. Shriver showed no visible signs of injury and, although he complained of a headache, he refused medical treatment at the scene and went home with friends.

The news station reported that police, firefighters and paramedics were called about 10 hours later to a home in St. Cloud, where they found Shriver unresponsive. Though they attempted to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy indicated that Shriver died of trauma consistent with the punch he suffered early that morning, authorities said.

Johnson turned himself in after police began looking for him in connection with Shriver’s death, according to the St. Cloud Times.

Shriver’s friends established a GoFundMe page to help his family pay for his memorial service and burial. The page describes Shriver, who went by Tony, as a “loving and loyal son, brother, boyfriend and friend to all who had the pleasure of knowing him.”

“He was treasured by many and will be sorely missed,” the page read.