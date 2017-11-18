A father of 11 children was stabbed to death outside his own home on Tuesday after he tried to protect one of his son’s from a group of bullies.





30-year-old Jose “Migue” Malave’s son had been targeted by bullies who tried to steal his sneakers earlier in the day. The group reportedly showed up at the family’s home later that night under the assumption that they may have other nice things to steal. Malave had just arrived at the house to drop off his son before heading to work when he tried to protect his child from the bullies.

However, one of the teens allegedly stabbed him to death on his from porch in front of his girlfriend and four of his children. Police arrived later to find Malave in a “lifeless state” outside the home he had just moved into two months ago.

“He was always outgoing, always happy, always trying to help people.” his sister said. “You could be down and he was the one who could bring your life up.”

According to the Hudson County Prosecutor, a 17-year-old boy has since been arrested and charged with felony murder, armed burglary, weapons offenses, and conspiracy. His identity, however, is not being released because he’s a minor. Police have also issued an arrest warrant for Nasiar Day, 19, in connection with the crime. He has been charged with murder and felony murder, armed burglary, weapons counts, and conspiracy.

The family has started a fundraising page to help support Malave’s children and cover his funeral services and costs. Anyone who may have information in regard to the crime has been asked to call the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office at 201-915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s website.