14-year-old girl lives out a horror story when she got into her Uber ride

A Uber driver sexually battered a 14-year-old passenger in his car, Osceola County Sheriff’s Office deputies said.

The victim told deputies that on May 8, she used her Uber app to get picked up from an address in Kissimmee, Florida.

The driver, David Pena-Melo, 27, told the teenager to sit in the front seat where he began to make sexual advances and sexually battered her, deputies said.

Deputies said he then drove the victim past her destination and to the side of the road near a wooded area, where they said he forced her to perform a sex act.

The victim reported the incident on May 10 and Peno-Melo was arrested May 11.

He was booked into the Osceola County Jail on a charge of sexual battery of a minor.