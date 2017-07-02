20-year-old Trump supporter praised by the right for trying to keep President Trump’s Hollywood star clean

In the months since he has taken office, President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has taken a beating.

Trump's star in Hollywood is covered with resistance stickers h/t @latimes instagram pic.twitter.com/oLRi1oy1Kw — Saba Hamedy (@saba_h) June 11, 2017

The ceremonial star has been smashed, drawn on and covered in stickers that protested Trump’s policies.

Earlier this week, a young Trump supporter decided to try and take care of the star, and won some Right Wing Internet points in the process.

Makenna Greenwald of Wyoming posted a photo on Twitter this week of her attempt to clean up Trump’s damaged star.





“Stopped to clean @realDonaldTrump Hollywood star. Nothing but respect for MY President,” Greenwald wrote on Twitter, along with the #RaisedRight hashtag.

Greenwald’s actions caught the attention of many high profile conservatives, including Fox News’ Sean Hannity and Trump’s son Eric.

“Wow. Great American. @CNN @NBCNews @JoeNBC (who calls the @POTUS a schmuck, liar, goon etc.). Watch and learn what respect for the office is,” Hannity wrote.

“Thank you Makenna!” Eric Trump added.