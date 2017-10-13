2017’s safest cities in the world are here, and one country is curiously lacking

The Economist’s list of the safest cities in the world is out, and the United States failed to crack the top ten cities. The list takes into account a variety of elements to determine what is and what isn’t safe. The list takes into account a person’s access to healthcare, personal security, infrastructure health, and digital security to figure out where the safest places are.

For the third year in a row, Tokyo, Japan, found itself at the top of the list.

Among American cities, San Francisco, California finished closest to the top of the list. San Francisco sits behind Seoul, South Korea at number 15 on the list. Other American cities that were ranked include New York City, Washington, D.C, Los Angeles, California, Chicago, Illinois, and Dallas, Texas.

In comparison to the 2015 edition of the study, the United States has slipped.

In 2015, New York City sat at number 10, and 4 more cities were in the top 20. On the 2017 list, New York fell 11 places to number 21.

According to The Economist, many of the United States’ troubles are due to outside forces such as terrorism, and societal violence.