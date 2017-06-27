38-year-old, married mom confesses to a slew of criminal charges involving two teenage boys

Brooke Lajiness, 38, admitted to having sex with a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy in court in Monday.

During her pretrial, the married mother also confessed that she sent nude photographs of herself to at least one of the boys — pleading guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct for oral sex with a 15-year-old, two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct for intercourse with a 14-year-old, one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes and one count of furnishing obscenity to children for sending nude photographs of herself to a minor.

RELATED: A substitute teacher faces multiple charges for allegedly having intercourse with a student in one county and oral sex in another





Lajiness admitted to the crimes as part of a plea deal in which 10 other counts of criminal sexual conduct with a person between 13 and 15 years of age will be dismissed. The deal does not include a sentence, meaning the prosecutor’s office has not agreed to any lesser punishments for the offenses Lajiness did confess to. She faces up to 15 years in prison for the criminal sexual conduct charges, four years or a fine for the accosting charge, and 90 days or a fine for the obscenity charge.

Authorities became aware of Lajiness’ crimes after the mother of the younger boy notified police of their relationship. An investigation was launched, which found that the relationship began during the summer of 2016 when the boy was in between middle and high school. The majority of the sexual encounters allegedly occurred in the backseat of Lajineess’ car.

Lajiness has been released on bond and will return for sentencing in August.

RELATED: A New Jersey substitute teacher allegedly took a middle-school student to her car for sex