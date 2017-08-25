A 10-year-old boy saved his brother from drowning thanks to a movie starring The Rock

A 10-year-old Michigan boy saved his younger brother from drowning, saying that he learned the technique from watching pro wrestler/actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in a film.

Jacob O’Connor said he found his 2-year-old brother lying face down in a pool on July 25. He said he knew what to do because he saw Johnson doing compressions in the movie “San Andreas” to save a life.

“There was an earthquake, then it caused a tsunami and then there was a daughter that was drowning and he had to get her out and he did the same thing,” O’Connor told WXYZ.

On July 25, O’Connor was watching television on his grandmother’s couch when he noticed the doors to the pool were open, WXYZ reported. His brother, Dylan, had fallen into the pool and had been in the water for about a minute.

“I pulled him out and started giving him compressions,” O’Connor told WXYZ. RELATED: Childhood looks a little different with Chuck E. Cheese’s latest big change

O’Connor told his grandmother, who called for an ambulance. The boy was taken to a hospital but was released within a day, WXYZ reported.

The next day the toddler came home and tried to get back in the pool, WXYZ reported. The boys’ grandmother then installed double locks on her screen doors.

On his Twitter feed, Johnson called O’Connor “a real-life hero.”