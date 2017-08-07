A 2-year-old girl is dead after a fight between her mom and her mom’s boyfriend turned violent

A Tennessee couple has been charged with murder in the death of a 2-year-old girl.

Memphis police said in an email sent to local media outlets that 20-year-old Keinosha Taper and her boyfriend, 27-year-old Gregory Ford, were arrested Friday in connection with the death of Amelia Taper. Keinosha Taper and Ford face several charges each, including aggravated child abuse and first-degree murder.

The Memphis Fire Department responded to a sick party call June 24 at an apartment complex. There, they found Amelia and took her to a hospital in critical condition. She was later pronounced dead.





An affidavit said Ford and Taper gave inconsistent accounts of the events leading to Amelia’s death.

According to Taper, she fell onto her daughter after an argument with Ford turned violent.

Police say an autopsy determined Amelia had numerous internal injuries. Some of those injuries had already started to heal, indicating physical abuse that dates back prior to the deadly incident.

It’s unclear if Taper or Ford have attorneys.

The Associated Press contributed to this report