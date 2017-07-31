A 4-year-old boy in Texas died after being attacked by his family’s pack of dogs

A 4-year-old boy was killed after his family’s pack of dogs attacked him Thursday, police said.

The boy, identified as Jacob Brooks, was left in an enclosed trampoline area by his mother in the backyard where the four dogs also were, according to KFOX.

The dogs are in the custody of animal services.

RELATED: A brawl broke out at a high school graduation, and a pregnant woman was beaten bloody

The boy’s mother was taken into protective custody and turned over to medical professionals. No charges are expected to be filed.



