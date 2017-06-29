A baby is fighting for its life after its mother overdosed on heroin at seven months pregnant

A Butler County, Pa., mother is accused of overdosing on heroin while pregnant and is now in jail on a $250,000 bond.
Right now, her baby is in critical condition, fighting to stay alive at Magee Women’s Hospital.
Kasey Dischman, 30, is also a patient there.
“I knew something was all bad,” said Ashley Soose, who lives across the street from Dischman in East Butler. “I saw an ambulance by the alley, and I think there was three or four cop cars and a fire truck too.”
She watched that scene unfold last Friday, as police and emergency officials rushed to revive the seven-months pregnant Dischman from a heroin overdose.
“I cried about it,” Soose said. “It’s messed up.”
Less than a week after she’d gotten out of jail, police found Dischman unconscious inside of the apartment right across the street from Soose.
First responders had to perform an emergency C-section in an effort to save the baby’s life.
Dischman’s boyfriend, Andrew Lucas, told them she wasn’t on drugs.
“It breaks my heart,” Soose said, who is a mother of three herself and a recovering heroin addict. She told Channel 11 she truly feels for Dischman and for her baby, who is now in critical condition.
“It’s hard. I actually struggle with that, but I’m doing better now,” Soose said. “It definitely takes a grip on you.”
Soose says finding her faith gave her strength, and she’s hoping the same happens to Dischman.
“I will pray for that baby, definitely, and I will pray for her.”
Dischman spent her entire pregnancy behind bars for retail theft.
Channel 11 reached out to the Butler County prison warden, who said Dischman was in drug and alcohol programs, as well as a re-entry program.
She and Lucas are facing a string of charges.