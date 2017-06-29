A baby is fighting for its life after its mother overdosed on heroin at seven months pregnant

A Butler County, Pa., mother is accused of overdosing on heroin while pregnant and is now in jail on a $250,000 bond.

Right now, her baby is in critical condition, fighting to stay alive at Magee Women’s Hospital.

Kasey Dischman, 30, is also a patient there.

“I knew something was all bad,” said Ashley Soose, who lives across the street from Dischman in East Butler. “I saw an ambulance by the alley, and I think there was three or four cop cars and a fire truck too.”





She watched that scene unfold last Friday, as police and emergency officials rushed to revive the seven-months pregnant Dischman from a heroin overdose.