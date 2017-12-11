Pictures with Santa Claus don’t always go as planned, especially when they involve babies.

Kerry Spencer — Twitter handle @Swilua — decided to take her precious tot to see the big man in red some years ago, but her son’s reaction made the picture a joke among friends and family each year. As if her son’s bewildered look weren’t enough of an indicator, Spencer noticed something important in her son’s body language.





“We taught our baby sign language. This is the sign for ‘help.’ You’re welcome,” she tweeted.

We taught our baby sign language. This is the sign for "help." You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/i6NkxBf4KP — Kerry Spencer (@Swilua) December 5, 2017

Though the picture is a few years old, Spencer explained that a friend encouraged her to share it with the rest of the internet, where it truly belongs.

Several years ago now. It's a family tradition to post it on Facebook every Christmas. This year my friend @metteharrison made me tweet it. So I did. Lol. — Kerry Spencer (@Swilua) December 7, 2017

Baby Spencer is not the only person uneasy in Santa’s presence.

Pastor David Grisham, a self-identified Christian evangelist, went viral earlier in the month for using his megaphone to tell little kids waiting in line to see Santa that he was, in fact, not real.

“Today, I’m going to tell the kids here that there is no such thing as Santa Claus and that Christmas is about Jesus,” he explained in a Facebook video before walking into an Alaska mall.

“Hi kids, my name is Pastor David, and I want to tell you guys that the real reason for the season for Christmas is about Jesus,” he could be heard saying in between declarations that Santa was simply a cartoon.

And that wasn’t Grisham’s first time calling out Claus.

He went viral in 2016 for doing the same thing to kids in a Texas mall.

His stunt didn’t vibe well with parents, who had no issue telling him to get lost.

