A beloved “SNL” star didn’t think Kathy Griffin’s controversial bloody Trump photo made any sense

Plenty of people are still wondering what motivated Kathy Griffin to share a controversial display of a fake, severed head of President Trump in the name of comedy.
For example, Norm Macdonald, formerly of “Saturday Night Live,” took to Twitter to question the logistics of Griffin’s display:
Macdonald questioned Griffin’s setup:
“In the picture, Trump is conveyed as a victim a la Daniel Pearl, while [Griffin] is portrayed as a pitiless ISIS killer,” he tweeted. “Shouldn’t the President have been the killer holding [Griffin’s] head and brandishing a rusty coat hanger. Still odious but makes sense?”
“If you’re trying to make a point, [Griffin], think one through that, in any way, makes sense. I pray the blood on your hands remains fake,” he finished.