A beloved “SNL” star didn’t think Kathy Griffin’s controversial bloody Trump photo made any sense

Plenty of people are still wondering what motivated Kathy Griffin to share a controversial display of a fake, severed head of President Trump in the name of comedy.

For example, Norm Macdonald, formerly of “Saturday Night Live,” took to Twitter to question the logistics of Griffin’s display:

Concerning @kathygriffin picture, what could it even mean? — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) June 3, 2017

Macdonald questioned Griffin’s setup:

In the picture, Trump is conveyed as a victim a la Daniel Pearl, while @kathygriffin is portrayed as a pitiless ISIS killer. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) June 3, 2017

Shouldn't the President have been the killer holding @kathygriffin's head and brandishing a rusty coat hanger. Still odious but makes sense — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) June 3, 2017

If you're trying to make a point,@kathygriffin,think one through that, in any way, makes sense. I pray the blood on your hands remains fake. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) June 3, 2017

“If you’re trying to make a point, [Griffin], think one through that, in any way, makes sense. I pray the blood on your hands remains fake,” he finished.