A bitter custody battle ended with a grisly double murder-suicide that took the lives of the kids

A bitter custody battle ended in unfathomable tragedy when the mother of two children shot them dead in their sleep before setting their home on fire and then taking her own life.

The deaths of 40-year-old Carola Arnau and her two children, a 10-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy, were ruled a double murder-suicide after autopsies Wednesday morning. The Lancaster County coroner reported that Arnau shot her daughter multiple times in the head and her son multiple times in the body.

She apparently killed herself by firing a bullet into her head. A gun was found next to Arnau.





When authorities arrived at the house at about 3:20 a.m. Tuesday, they found the bodies in their beds. The family dog was also found dead. Arnau’s estranged husband, Miguel, 45, was not at home.

RELATED: Walmart customers in Georgia couldn’t believe the chilling details surrounding a murder-suicide in the parking lot

District Attorney Craig Stedman told reporters Tuesday that the “only small comfort” was that the children appeared to have been shot in their sleep. “I tell people: in my job, some days are worse than others, and this is one of the worst and certainly one of the darkest.”

Miguel arrived home after the deadly incident and was described as “hysterical,” according to a neighbor who spoke with PennLive.com.

LancasterOnline.com obtained court records that showed that on Feb. 22, 2016, Carola filed for divorce from Miguel. She wrote that their 10-year marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

A year later, she filed for a protection from abuse order, accusing her husband of “inappropriate contact” with their 4-year-old son. That claim that was ultimately dismissed as being unfounded by Children and Youth Services.

RELATED: After a murder-suicide occurred in their home, two young kids may have been stuck inside with the bodies for days

Miguel Aranu’s parental rights were temporally suspended but later restored when his estranged wife withdrew the protection order.

According to the district attorney’s office, Carola Arnau had been receiving mental health treatment. Stedman said authorities plan to learn more about her state of mind from relatives and others.