A woman in Appleton, Wisconsin went up to a mother and daughter in a Walmart on Black Friday and then admonished them for not speaking English in a shocking viral video.





Jasmine Xiong, 22, was speaking to her mother in Hmong when the altercation unfolded.

RELATED: This Black Friday shopper took an unorthodox way of getting his items at Walmart this weekend

“If you live here in America, speak the language,” the unidentified woman said to Xiong and her mother.

And that’s exactly when Xiong began to record the run-in, where she questions the woman — who is drifting on her feet and seems to be slurring her words — why she cannot speak to her mother in Hmong.

“I was really shocked and upset and offended that she would say something like that,” Xiong said Monday in a series of interviews.

The video, which lasts a little over one minute, has attracted more than 340,000 views on Facebook and had been shared more than 4,000 times.

If the incident seems familiar, it’s because it’s not the first time a Christmas shopper has shown less than goodwill towards man. Last year at a JCPenney in Louisville, Ken., a white woman unleashed an expletive-fueled tirade at two Hispanic shoppers.

Still, Xiong is surprised her video has gotten so many hits and she said she is disappointed that she was not able to capture more of the unfortunate encounter.

RELATED: This frustrated reporter’s Black Friday coverage quickly went off-the-rails when shoppers stayed home

“It really took me by surprise. I’ve never encountered something like that,” she said. “I never thought I would.”