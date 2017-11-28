Menu
AP_295160539170 (1) Read this Next

A couple says police ransacked their house after mistaking hibiscus for marijuana -- it's ridiculous that authorities were called at all
Advertisement

A woman in Appleton, Wisconsin went up to a mother and daughter in a Walmart on Black Friday and then admonished them for not speaking English in a shocking viral video.


Jasmine Xiong, 22, was speaking to her mother in Hmong when the altercation unfolded.

RELATED: This Black Friday shopper took an unorthodox way of getting his items at Walmart this weekend

“If you live here in America, speak the language,” the unidentified woman said to Xiong and her mother.

And that’s exactly when Xiong began to record the run-in, where she questions the woman — who is drifting on her feet and seems to be slurring her words — why she cannot speak to her mother in Hmong.

“I was really shocked and upset and offended that she would say something like that,” Xiong said Monday in a series of interviews.

The video, which lasts a little over one minute, has attracted more than 340,000 views on Facebook and had been shared more than 4,000 times.

If the incident seems familiar, it’s because it’s not the first time a Christmas shopper has shown less than goodwill towards man. Last year at a JCPenney in Louisville, Ken., a white woman unleashed an expletive-fueled tirade at two Hispanic shoppers.

Still, Xiong is surprised her video has gotten so many hits and she said she is disappointed that she was not able to capture more of the unfortunate encounter.

RELATED: This frustrated reporter’s Black Friday coverage quickly went off-the-rails when shoppers stayed home

“It really took me by surprise. I’ve never encountered something like that,” she said. “I never thought I would.”

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

A man shot a burglar in the middle of a crime and now he’s the one facing the law

A man shot a burglar in the middle of a crime and now he’s the one facing the law

A Foot Locker brawl pitted drunken customers against store employees

A Foot Locker brawl pitted drunken customers against store employees

A Woodlands gym remembers a well-loved coach who died over the weekend

A Woodlands gym remembers a well-loved coach who died over the weekend

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were adorably goofy and so in love behind the scenes of their big interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were adorably goofy and so in love behind the scenes of their big interview

African slaves are being sold openly in Libya right now, and Hillary Clinton is partly to blame

African slaves are being sold openly in Libya right now, and Hillary Clinton is partly to blame

Stories You Might Like

Florida parents fear the worst as their missing girl’s cell phone data is erased — all eyes are on one man
Across the U.S.A.

Florida parents fear the worst as their missing girl’s cell phone data is erased — all eyes are on one man

,
Indiana man allegedly murdered his estranged wife and her sister brutally, then took the answers to his grave
Across the U.S.A.

Indiana man allegedly murdered his estranged wife and her sister brutally, then took the answers to his grave

,
Americans set a new record on Black Friday, and we definitely still love our 2nd Amendment
Across the U.S.A.

Americans set a new record on Black Friday, and we definitely still love our 2nd Amendment

,
President Trump hosted WWII heroes the White House today, but one joke had the media losing their minds
Across the U.S.A.

President Trump hosted WWII heroes the White House today, but one joke had the media losing their minds

,
Advertisement