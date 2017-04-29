A body found in the Grand Canyon is likely boy swept away 2 weeks ago with his still-missing step-grandmother

The heart-wrenching news came Friday when Grand Canyon National Park officials said that the body found is likely that of a 14-year-old hiker who went missing in the park two weeks ago with his step-grandmother.

Jackson Standefer of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was swept away along with LouAnn Merrell, when the two were crossing a creek on April 15 and slipped into the water. After a week of intensive searching by land and air and even a motorized inflatable boat, the search was scaled back.

Standefer’s body was finally discovered by commercial river trip participants. Once transported to a medical examiner, the body was identified.





Authorities recovered some of the last photographs of Jackson and Merrell from his GoPro camera.

Standefer was an eighth-grade student at The McCallie School, an all-boys boarding institution in Chattanooga. A school spokesman said he was active in outdoors programs, crew team and a Christian youth group.

Merrell, the boy’s step-grandmother, was the wife of Merrell Boot Co. co-founder, Randy Merrell. Her body has not yet been recovered. She resided in Utah.

They were on a trip to the Grand Canyon with Standefer’s mother and Merrell’s husband.

The pair were on a rather arduous hike from the North Rim of the Grand Canyon to an area known as Tapeats Creek, a remote area of the Grand Canyon that isn’t traversed as much as other areas of the park.

Shortly after they were reported as missing, rescue teams found their backpacks with their belongings still inside, meaning they did not have food or supplies on their person.

Creeks in the canyon where the pair was hiking can often see higher water levels in the spring because of melting snow. However, Chief Ranger Matt Vandzura said that no rain or flash flooding was reported in the area.

It was not known whether the water level of the creek was higher than usual.