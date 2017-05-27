A bonobo decided poop-flinging wasn’t enough, so he threw something much more dangerous instead

A Florida family was just trying to enjoy their day at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens when they almost got hit with a huge surprise.

A bonobo in an open enclosure threw part of a cement block at Diane Steen, her children and her friends, reports First Coast News.

Steen’s friend can be heard screaming in a video that was recorded at the time of the incident. Her friend rushed to protect her son, and the group ducked down to avoid being hit.

RELATED: Texas hunter shows off prized monster bullfrog that’s way more bull than frog





The women were concerned that their noise was to blame for the bonobo’s actions, but zoo officials have assured them that they were not at fault.

Bonobos are not aggressive animals. In fact, the zoo explains that they’re very passionate creatures.