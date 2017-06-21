A Brooklyn teenager accused of beating his baby daughter on Father’s Day ranted that he never wanted her

The 19-year-old Brooklyn man who allegedly beat his 16-month-old daughter into a coma ranted about how angry it made him that the mother didn’t get an abortion like he told her.

As baby Nylah clung to life Tuesday, battling multiple skull fractures, bleeding on the brain and a black eye allegedly inflicted by Shaquan Taylor on Father’s Day, the dad’s online screeds from around the time of the little girl’s birth began to surface.

Taylor was irate that the mother had the baby.





“Feel mad disrespected,” Taylor wrote in a February 2016 post. “Told that lil b***h to get abortion [and] she tells me she is but still keep it. Exactly why I hate that lil b***h.”

“I didn’t even want to have a baby by her [and] it’s sad to say, but f**k it, s**t happens,” Taylor wrote. “Please don’t ask who Nylah’s moms is nor do I still f**k with her cause NO. Just f****d [that] hotty a**, that’s it.”

Taylor often ranted about how he and the mother, 17-year-old Tammy Lewis, didn’t get along, and that she agitated him.

“She really getting me aggy,” Taylor wrote.

Nylah needed a blood transfusion after arriving Sunday at Maimonides Medical Center, according to the New York Daily News. Officials feared the battered child wouldn’t survive. She remains in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Lewis’ Facebook page was loaded with pictures of her daughter, plus some pot shots tossed at Taylor.

“Worry about your child & not me WTF,” Lewis wrote on Feb. 10, six days before Nylah’s first birthday.

The pair decided Nylah could spent time with Taylor on Father’s Day despite the couple’s contentious relationship. Taylor and his daughter were alone together in his apartment when Lewis received a Facebook message saying something was wrong with the little girl and that she needed to come over.

When she got there, the baby was fighting to breath. According to the Daily News, Lewis grabbed the baby and ran. She says Taylor chased after them and punched the mother in the face as she held onto the baby. EMS crews arrived and rushed Nylah to the hospital.

Taylor denied injuring his daughter, saying she fell. However investigators say the injuries are not consistent with a fall. Taylor was charged with felony assault and acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17. He was also charged with beating Lewis, according to the Daily News.

Taylor remained held on $250,000 bail Tuesday, his 19th birthday.