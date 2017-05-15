A bus full of schoolchildren flipped over in Maryland, but they had some incredible luck

The Associated Press and local media are reporting that a bus chartered to carry schoolchildren to Washington, D.C., from Philadelphia has overturned on I-95 near Havre de Grace, Md. At the time of the crash, all southbound lanes were blocked. Police are working to clear the scene as fast as they can. Delays stretch at least 10 miles.

I-95 South traffic no longer forced off at x100/MD-272 – delays remain back to MD-109. #MDTraffic — Danielle Deverell (@DanielleTraffic) May 15, 2017

At least two victims were airlifted to area hospitals; an ambulance has also responded to the scene, according to Baltimore’s WBAL. The Associated Press reports that the bus was carrying 26 children, three chaperones and the driver. No deaths have been reported in the accident, which saw the bus flip “at least once,” according to AP.





RELATED: It took several hours for rescuers to free a trucker from a frightening wreck

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but the crash site shows a wild scene. At least one other car was involved, as well as a tree set back from the roadway. The bus landed on its side and shredded dozens of feet of guardrail before coming to a stop.

Unbelievably, a bus of Philadelphia police recruits traveling to Washington, D.C.’s, Police Week was just behind the overturned bus, and they stopped to give aid, potentially saving lives.