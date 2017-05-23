A cafe owner was horrified by the “gross and disrespectful” insults his worker wrote on a cop’s receipt

An employee at New Jersey’s Romanelli’s Garden Cafe is out of a job after leaving an offensive message on a police officer’s receipt. A photo of the receipt circulated social media, showing that the restaurant worker scrawled the words “cops,” “pigs” and “puercos” — which means “pigs” in Spanish — on the officer’s bill.

I'm sure this made the officers who ate at Romanelli's in Galloway feel appreciated! Wow certainly will never step foot in there again! pic.twitter.com/lsfAeuQKZL — Mike Buccafurni (@mikebucca10) May 21, 2017

The restaurant owner was quick to respond to the incident, posting a message on Facebook in which he confirmed that the note was written by one of his employees and called the employee’s behavior “gross and disrespectful.”





“I wanted to reach to everyone and apologize about an earlier post about a receipt that was handed over to police officer,” the owner wrote on the cafe’s Facebook page. “I find this very gross and disrespectful. We have reprimanded the employees involved. We support our local police department and all forms of law enforcement. I am the owner I have grown up in this town and I have always relied on the local police dept. to keep my self and my family and friends safe. I would appreciate it you could understand our frustrating situation. We would like to just let let everyone know we do not condone this type of behavior here.”

In a reply in the comments section, the owner explained that the restaurant “handled this with termination,” indicating that the employee in question was indeed fired.

