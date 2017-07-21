A California teacher jailed for having sex with her student and sending nude pics has turned the tables on the teen in a bizarre way

In something of a bizarre twist in which a married teacher was jailed for having sex with a student, the teacher is now suing the pupil for damaging her reputation.

Tara Stumph, 36, is claiming the 16-year-old boy she had a sexual relationship with for a year defamed her “to various classmates, family and other members of the community,” according to the San Luis Obispo Tribune.

Stumph, who is married to a firefighter and a mother of three, went to jail for 180 days, a sentence she started serving on May 1. She initially faced five charges following an eight-month investigation, but four of the charges were dropped in a plea deal.





Police were tipped off to the relationship in December 2015, and she was put on administrative leave at Arroyo Grande High School in California.

The boy’s parents sued her for pain, suffering and emotional distress. The lawsuit also brought against the school district and her former principal, alleges she “cultivated” the pupil’s trust over several months and encouraged him to confide in her.

Stumph answered those claims with a lawsuit of her own, claiming the student’s statements damaged her reputation and career. She wants indemnity for any judgments made, according to the San Luis Obispo Tribune. Stumph’s teaching license was revoked after her conviction, but she will not be required to register as a sex offender upon her release from San Luis Obispo County Jail, the newspaper reported.

The family’s lawsuit against the former cooking teacher stated that she molested him “during and after class” and sent nude selfies and sexually explicit videos of herself to him.

It also revealed, “The sexual abuse and exploitation of (the victim), and the circumstances under which it occurred, caused (him) to develop various psychological coping mechanisms, which reasonably made him incapable of ascertaining that Stumph’s conduct was harmful to him.”