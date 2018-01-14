Menu
nfl Read this Next

A Texas man was arrested for threatening a mass shooting at an NFL playoff game
Advertisement

Drugs allegedly played a role in a mind-blowing accident in which a car careened off a California road and ended up wedged in the second floor of a building.


RELATED: A mom faces a heartbreaking loss after a cop car racing to a crime scene crashes into pedestrians

The driver of the white Nissan Altima somehow went airborne after hitting a median, driving the car right through a dental office in Santa Ana, Calif.

The accident happened shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday, and afterward, the driver reportedly admitted to authorities that he had used narcotics. He and the car’s passenger had minor injuries from the wreck, and police said the driver would likely be admitted to a nearby hospital for observation.

Speed was reportedly also a factor in the wild crash.

A fire sparked in the building following the collision, but it was extinguished quickly.

Here’s it is from another angle:

RELATED: Former MLB star believed to be injured in horrific car crash into a building in New Jersey

The car was later extricated from the building thanks to the help of Orange County firefighters and a Los Angeles County search and rescue team.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

This woman says she got a nasty surprise with her new jeans from a top online retailer

This woman says she got a nasty surprise with her new jeans from a top online retailer

The senior couple who got caught with 60 pounds of pot is back in the news, but this time it’s a lot worse

The senior couple who got caught with 60 pounds of pot is back in the news, but this time it’s a lot worse

The famed Tuskegee Airmen have lost another cherished brother

The famed Tuskegee Airmen have lost another cherished brother

A school board gave a bizarre explanation after a teacher was removed from a meeting in handcuffs

A school board gave a bizarre explanation after a teacher was removed from a meeting in handcuffs

Seattle’s sugary drink tax could go statewide, and it’s jacking up prices in a huge way

Seattle’s sugary drink tax could go statewide, and it’s jacking up prices in a huge way

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement