The seriously creepy thing a Chipotle employee put in the women’s bathroom got him fired right away

Joanny Castillo, 18, is out on $20,000 bond on charges that he installed a hidden camera in the women’s restroom of a Texas Chipotle location where he worked as assistant manager.

Missouri City Police say an employee found the hidden camera inside the location at 6245 Highway 6 in February. The employee immediately called Missouri City Police, who were able to surmise that the camera had been in place for less than one week. Castillo confessed to placing the camera there and was fired on the spot.

RELATED: Mom shows off the condition of her child’s school’s restroom and it will make any parent’s skin crawl





While police had the name of the employee, they could not confirm the identity of a victim for the purpose of filing charges until earlier this month. Castillo turned himself in on April 21 and was released on bond the same day.

Chipotle says they are taking the case seriously and promise full cooperation. Executive Director for Security Tim Spong said:

We were shocked and appalled to learn of these allegations. Nothing is more important than providing a safe environment for our customers and employees, and we have a zero tolerance policy for employee actions that compromise the safety or well-being of customers or other employees. We will continue to work with police throughout this investigation and throughout the prosecution of the individual involved.

Castillo is charged with invasive visual recording, which is a state jail felony. He could face up to two years and/or a $10,000 fine. He is due to appear in court in May.