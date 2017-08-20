A civil rights and comedy icon is gone: Dick Gregory dead at 84

The family of legendary comedian and civil rights activist Dick Gregory announced Saturday night that he had passed away.

“It is with enormous sadness that the Gregory family confirms that their father, comedic legend and civil rights activist Mr. Dick Gregory departed this earth tonight in Washington, DC,” Gregory’s son, Christian, wrote in a Facebook post. “The family appreciates the outpouring of support and love and respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time. More details will be released over the next few days.”

According to a previous post, Gregory had fallen ill in the last week and remained hospitalized.





Throughout his life, Gregory was known for his humorous, and oftentimes, thought-provoking social satire, and as a lifelong fighter for peace and social justice for all people.

He provoked us to think and to change. And he made us laugh, too. Rest, our dear elder, #DickGregory. pic.twitter.com/LxSgYMhI8K — The King Center (@TheKingCenter) August 20, 2017

Dick Gregory was 84 years old. No cause of death has been announced.