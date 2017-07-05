A comedian is under fire for a joke he made about white people on Independence Day

Comedian Damon Wayans Jr. was criticized on the Fourth of July after a tweet of his raised some hackles online.

“Happy white people proud of their racist ancestors day,” Wayans Jr. joked.

Wayans Jr., who once starred on the TV show “Happy Endings,” frequently tweets out quips and asides about politics. After some Twitter users got annoyed at his remark, he explained that it was just a joke.



