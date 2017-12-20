Menu
A San Francisco police officer who killed himself after being pulled over by police in a nearby town may have been hiding a disturbing secret.


Antonio Cacatian, 49, was under investigation for child sexual abuse in Las Vegas, the Associated Press reported Wednesday. Cacatian shot himself Monday afternoon, according to authorities. San Francisco police had requested help from other departments in arresting him, which led to an officer in the nearby city of Richmond, where Cacatian lived, pulling him over in a shopping mall parking lot.

When the Richmond officer returned to their patrol car, they heard a gunshot, Lt. Felix Tan, a spokesman for the Richmond police, told reporters. But because the windows on Cacatian’s car were tinted, the officer could not see inside the vehicle to determine if Cacatian had fired the weapon.

Police then broke the window with a gun that shoots bean bags and reportedly discovered Cacatian inside, fatally wounded by a gunshot.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police spokeswoman Laura Meltzer told the San Francisco Chronicle that Cacatian, a nine-year veteran of the San Francisco police department, was under investigation over allegations that he may have committed sexual acts with a child under the age of 14 in 2014.

Cacatian is said to have known the child, Meltzer told the newspaper. Authorities hadn’t obtained a warrant for his arrest, but they had informed San Francisco police about the case last week, Meltzer said.

In a statement regarding the case, San Francisco police said, “The Chief of Police and command staff of the San Francisco Police Department have expressed their condolences to the officer’s family.”

While San Francisco police declined to provided details about Cacatian’s suicide, they told the Chronicle they had investigators in Richmond “regarding an investigation that involved multiple jurisdictions.”

Jeffrey Caplan
