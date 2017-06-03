A dad who dropped his 7-month-old son 100 feet from a bridge into the Connecticut River has learned his fate

The father who threw his infant son off a bridge will serve 70 years in prison for what the judge deemed to be a “heinous” act.

Tony Moreno, 23, was found guilty two months ago after jurors did not believe his defense that while standing on the Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown, Connecticut, the baby slipped through his arms and fell some 100 feet into the Connecticut River.

“The utter depravity of the crime — a father killing his infant son — speaks for itself,” Superior Court Judge Elpedio N. Vitale said at the hearing, according to The Hartford Courant.





Prosecutors contended that Moreno purposefully dropped the 7-month-old child, Aaden, out of retaliation for the boy’s mother, Adrianne Oyola, breaking off their relationship. Moreno, who testified that he was suicidal on the night of July 15, 2015, when he went to the bridge with their son, said the baby’s fall was an accident.

Aaden’s body was found two days later, about 14 miles down the river, by kayakers. The boy suffered a skull fracture and drowned, according to the autopsy report. Moreno jumped from the bridge, but he was discovered and rescued shortly afterward.

“This monster he’s being portrayed of is not the person I gave birth to or lived,” Moreno’s mother, Denise Moreno, who was present during her son’s sentencing, told Fox 8.

Moreno also sent text messages to the mother prior to committing the crime. The prosecutors put heavy emphasis on the darkness of those texts.

“You won’t talk to me tomorrow or any other day,” Moreno texted. “Enjoy your new life without us.”

Oyola texted him, “Where’s aaden?”

Moreno responded: “He’s dead. And soon I will be too.”

“Not only did you violently and intentionally kill your 7-month-old son, but you taunted his mother as you committed the act with text messages that were aptly described as ‘demonic’ — just so you could add to her unfathomable grief,” Judge Vitale said at the sentencing, according to The Middletown Press.

“There was no way to know what your son was feeling or experiencing at the point he went into the water,” Vitale said.

Oyola said of Moreno’s tragic act: “You took my whole world from me.”