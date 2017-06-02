A dad who was fed up with his son’s heroin use decided to teach him a lesson, but he might have gone too far

The heroin epidemic in America has ravaged countless families and left hundreds of thousands dead. One father in Brooklyn, New York, was infuriated when he found his son’s heroin stash. In fact, he was so mad that he shot up the drug himself, just to show his son a lesson. Unfortunately, he underestimated the power of the drug and overdosed himself.

Sergey Gnatovskiy told the New York Post, “I [tried] to send him to rehab. He promised me he was going to go, and I found it again.” His son came home on Wednesday afternoon to find his father passed out on the floor and had to use CPR and Narcan to bring his dad back from an overdose that threatened his life. It was an eerie moment considering that his father has had to do the same thing on four different occasions with his son.





But, it seems Gnatovskiy’s gamble worked. His son has been scared into returning to rehab, saying, “After seeing this I definitely want to go. I’ve been doing this since I was 15. I’m 23 now, I can’t keep doing this.”

The father says he doesn’t remember the moment. He only remembers going to turn off the television and waking up surrounded by medical personnel.

His son has caused his father a world of trouble. A fight in his apartment led to an eviction notice, kicking both father and son out of their apartment at the end of May. Gnatovskiy is only allowed to stay if he can prove that his son is no longer living with him.

The tearful dad, who is willing to lose everything to save his son, became emotional, yelling, “If I lose you — I don’t know. Look what you made me do yesterday? I’ll give you my home, my car, my heart. I don’t want to lose you.”