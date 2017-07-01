A dangerous amoeba was found in local drinking water and the potentially deadly side effects are scary

Officials say a Louisiana parish’s water system contains traces of a potentially deadly brain-eating amoeba.

The Louisiana Department of Health notified the Schriever Water System and town officials Thursday after confirmed the amoeba’s presence. The amoeba, Naegleria fowleri, causes a brain infection that leads to the destruction of tissue. In its early stages, symptoms may be similar to bacterial meningitis.

The amoeba, Naegleria fowleri, is a "single-celled living organism found in warm freshwater and soil," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is referred to as a brain-eating amoeba because it causes a brain infection that leads to the destruction of tissue.





The health department assured residents that the amoeba is safe to drink, but to be mindful of not letting the water go up their nose. The CDC’s website says exactly the same thing.

According to the CDC:

You cannot be infected with Naegleria fowleri by drinking contaminated water. In very rare instances, Naegleria infections may also occur when contaminated water from other sources (such as inadequately chlorinated swimming pool water or contaminated tap water) enters the nose, for example when people submerge their heads or cleanse their noses during religious practices, and when people irrigate their sinuses (nose) using contaminated tap water.

Officials have taken positive steps toward eliminating any remaining traces of the amoeba in the water system. Though Naegleria fowleri infections are rare, it’s recommended that residents continue to use precautions until the the amoeba has been completely wiped out from the water system.