A dangerous synthetic drug known as “Gray death” was just found in yet another state

Pennsylvania is seeing an unwanted visitor cross over its border. The synthetic drug known as “gray death” has been discovered in the state after Bethlehem police arrested a woman they say was selling the narcotic out of her home.

Jennifer Martinez, 31, was taken into custody, according to WFMZ-TV. She was raising three children in the home where she was dealing the drug.

“Black gray” is a mixture of heroin, fentanyl, elephant tranquilizer, and a synthetic opioid. It’s name comes from its coloring and texture being similar to cement. It is highly lethal. Authorities say even touching the drug can be deadly.





“If you are looking for this to get high on, don’t, because you are going to use one bag and you are going to cure your addiction. You will die. You will never be addicted to anything else,” Bethlehem Police Chief Mark DiLuzio said.

The drug started showing up in Ohio after it had been found mostly in the southeast, including Georgia and Alabama where it has been linked to 17 deaths.

Martinez was charged with possession of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of children, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.