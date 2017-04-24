A day-long argument about biscuits ended in a brutal felony

An Alabama man has been indicted on a felony domestic violence charge for a September 2016 argument over biscuits that turned violent.

Billy George Phillips II, 33, of Hartselle, was arrested Thursday on a charge of domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reported. In Alabama, that charge is a Class B felony.

Phillips is accused of choking the unnamed victim after the argument, which escalated throughout the day and ended with the violent encounter, authorities said.





Phillips was booked Thursday into the Morgan County Jail, where he was later released on a $10,000 bond, according to jail records.