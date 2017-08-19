A Democrat senator hoped out loud for Trump’s assassination and may pay the price

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens is calling for the removal of a state senator who wished for the assassination of President Trump.

Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal wrote, “I hope Trump is assassinated!” on Facebook, and though she quickly deleted the comment, it was already posted on social media.

In a tweet, Greitens wrote, “If she will not resign, the Senate can vote to remove her. I believe they should.”

Chappelle-Nadal has defended her position, telling the St. Louis Dispatch, “I do not wish harm to anyone. I could have chosen, and should have chosen, better language. I do not think it is worthy of expelling me from the Senate.”





She also mentioned that she was visited by the secret service. The Dispatch reports that the only case of a senator being expelled was in 1945 over a bribery incident.

Chappelle-Nadal has said that she has no intentions of resigning, and while threatening a president is a federal crime, the investigation is still underway.

Greitens is a Republican and a former Navy SEAL.