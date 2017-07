One person was upgraded from critical to stable condition after the 2:30 a.m. incident at the Power Ultra Lounge in Little Rock, police said. Little Rock police confirmed that all 17 victims were alive.

According to police, there was a dispute during a concert and an exchange of gunfire took place, ABC News reported.

Police have not released any suspect information, but said they do not believe that it was a terror-related incident, KATV reported.





Just told by someone who was inside Power Ultra Lounge the shots were fired on 2nd floor of club pic.twitter.com/9YkeYuX4NH — Kimberly Rusley (@KATVKimberly) July 1, 2017