York County, S.C., authorities are asking the public to keep them in their thoughts and prayers after officials said four law enforcement officers were shot overnight.





The incident unfolded in the area of South Paraham Road between Campbell Road and Highway 49.

VIDEO UPDATE | Here is everything we know so far about the manhunt in York County where four law enforcement officers were shot. This is how it all unfolded: @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/XMQoPC7Twa — Mark Barber (@MBarberWSOC9) January 16, 2018

Trent Faris with the York County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 9 that around 10:10 p.m., deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Farrier Lane, just outside the town of York.

Faris said the suspect, 47-year-old Christian Thomas McCall, was assaulting a woman in the home, but when deputies arrived, he had taken off.

A few hours later, just after 1 a.m., a K-9 deputy was tracking McCall nearby, close to Paraham Road, when Faris said the suspect shot that deputy.

The injured deputy was placed in a patrol car by another officer and rushed to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.

Sled says York county deputies were looking for the suspect in the woods near Campbell Rd when Christian McCall, 47, opened fire on them. They had responded to a domestic violence call hours earlier on Farrier Lane — Greg Suskin (@GSuskinWSOC9) January 16, 2018

More resources were called in as deputies continued searching for McCall in the woods and around 3:30 a.m., officers were fired upon again, Faris said.

Three more law enforcement officers — two deputies and a York police officer — were shot. Two of them were flown to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, while the third was taken to CMC by ambulance.

No names have been released, nor have any conditions of the officers.

“We could really use your prayers.” The York County Sheriff’s Office is hurting this morning after three of their deputies were shot by a domestic violence suspect. A fourth officer with the York Police Department was also hurt. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/rQkA3ADuXR — Mark Barber (@MBarberWSOC9) January 16, 2018

“The sheriff’s office can really use your prayers and your thoughts,” Faris said at a 5:30 a.m. news conference.

Faris said McCall was also shot and taken into custody, and that he was taken to the hospital. It was not clear how badly he was injured.

A firefighter on scene initially told Channel 9 three law enforcement officers were shot and that they had all been taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

Please pray for the York PD Officer and York County Sheriff’s Deputies who were shot early this morning. — York Police Dept. (@YorkSCPD) January 16, 2018

Channel 9 crews watched as medical helicopters and ambulances arrived at CMC in uptown around 4:30 a.m.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department sent its aviation unit to help the York County Sheriff’s Office, and CMPD officers blocked the roads so ambulances could get to CMC as quickly as possible.

THREE law enforcement officers who were shot in York County were just rushed to CMC. So far there isn’t any word on how seriously they’re hurt. Deputies have taken the shooter down. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/0DHqexeULU — Mark Barber (@MBarberWSOC9) January 16, 2018

A Channel 9 viewer who lives on Paraham Road said neighbors were being told to stay inside. Faris said the sheriff’s office sent a reverse 911 call to local residents to make them aware of the situation.

Faris also said SLED was investigating the shooting.

RELATED: Man behind swatting “prank” that got an innocent dad of 2 killed is finally charged