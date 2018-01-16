York County, S.C., authorities are asking the public to keep them in their thoughts and prayers after officials said four law enforcement officers were shot overnight.
The incident unfolded in the area of South Paraham Road between Campbell Road and Highway 49.
Trent Faris with the York County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 9 that around 10:10 p.m., deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Farrier Lane, just outside the town of York.
Faris said the suspect, 47-year-old Christian Thomas McCall, was assaulting a woman in the home, but when deputies arrived, he had taken off.
A few hours later, just after 1 a.m., a K-9 deputy was tracking McCall nearby, close to Paraham Road, when Faris said the suspect shot that deputy.
The injured deputy was placed in a patrol car by another officer and rushed to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.
More resources were called in as deputies continued searching for McCall in the woods and around 3:30 a.m., officers were fired upon again, Faris said.
Three more law enforcement officers — two deputies and a York police officer — were shot. Two of them were flown to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, while the third was taken to CMC by ambulance.
No names have been released, nor have any conditions of the officers.
“The sheriff’s office can really use your prayers and your thoughts,” Faris said at a 5:30 a.m. news conference.
Faris said McCall was also shot and taken into custody, and that he was taken to the hospital. It was not clear how badly he was injured.
A firefighter on scene initially told Channel 9 three law enforcement officers were shot and that they had all been taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.
Channel 9 crews watched as medical helicopters and ambulances arrived at CMC in uptown around 4:30 a.m.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department sent its aviation unit to help the York County Sheriff’s Office, and CMPD officers blocked the roads so ambulances could get to CMC as quickly as possible.
A Channel 9 viewer who lives on Paraham Road said neighbors were being told to stay inside. Faris said the sheriff’s office sent a reverse 911 call to local residents to make them aware of the situation.
Faris also said SLED was investigating the shooting.
RELATED: Man behind swatting “prank” that got an innocent dad of 2 killed is finally charged