A driver faces charges after a frightening crash was caught on video

A 53-year-old Scituate, Mass., woman is facing numerous charges in connection with an alleged OUI — operating under the influence — crash that was caught on video.

Laura Farrell was arrested by Cohasset police Sunday around 5 p.m. following a serious, head-on crash that occurred at 130 King St.

That crash, and the terrifying moments before, were recorded on video by a witness who was following Farrell.





Cohasset police said Farrell was driving her 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee south in the northbound lanes of Route 3A (King Street) when she slammed into a 2011 Ford Taurus head-on.

The driver of the other vehicle, identified as a 69-year-old Brookline woman, received serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A third vehicle, a 2015 Ford Edge, driven by a 42-year-old man from Madison, New Hampshire, was also damaged in the crash when trying to swerve out of the way to avoid Farrell.

After the crash, police were provided cellphone video of the events leading up to it and the crash itself by a 16-year-old passenger in a vehicle behind Farrell.

The video showed her Jeep weaving over the center lines and fog liners, going off the road and slamming into the Taurus.

“It’s a miracle that nobody was killed in this crash,” Cohasset police Chief William Quigley said. “The video is heart-stopping to watch.”

Farrell was arrested and faces numerous charges, including OUI, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and failure to drive in marked lanes.

She will be arraigned in Quincy District Court Tuesday morning.