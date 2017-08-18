A driver in Spain is dead after going through a police checkpoint just hours after a terror attack

Authorities said a terror attack in Barcelona claimed at least 14 lives on Thursday and left 80 others injured after a van slammed into pedestrians on Barcelona’s popular La Rambla street.

Mossos d’Esquadra, the Catalonia police force, confirmed the attack in a Twitter post around 5:10 p.m. local time.

A senior police official in Barcelona has confirmed that regional police troopers have shot and killed the driver of a vehicle that drove through a police checkpoint and struck two officers.





However, Major Josep Lluis Trapero of the Catalonia region’s police force says the driver is not thought to have been involved in the van attack that killed 13 people earlier Thursday night.

Trapero says the dead driver “doesn’t have any connection with the terrorist attack we are investigating.

A senior police official in Spain’s Catalonia region says the van attack that killed 13 people in Barcelona is “connected” to an explosion the night before in a town south of the city in which one person died and injured several more.

Police Major Josep Lluis Trapero also gave the nationalities of the two suspects detained Thursday. He said during a news conference that one is Moroccan and the other is a Spanish national from Melilla, a Spanish city on Africa’s north coast that neighbors Morocco.