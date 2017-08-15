A family responds to the news that their son attended a white nationalist rally with a poignant open letter

Pearce Tefft of Fargo, N.D. and his family were shocked to learn that his son, Peter Tefft was in attendance at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va.

Tefft used The Forum to pen an open-letter regarding his son, whose image was shared on social media.

“I, along with all of his siblings and his entire family, wish to loudly repudiate my son’s vile, hateful and racist rhetoric and actions,” he explained. “We do not know specifically where he learned these beliefs. He did not learn them at home.”





Tefft explained that he has opened his home to people of all races just before stating that his son would no longer be welcome at family gatherings.

“I pray my prodigal son will renounce his hateful beliefs and return home,” he added. “Then and only then will I lay out the feast.”

Tefft also asked why the rest of his family should suffer for his son’s beliefs.

In closing, Tefft shared this final plea with his son:

He once joked, ‘The thing about us fascists is, it’s not that we don’t believe in freedom of speech. You can say whatever you want. We’ll just throw you in an oven.’ Peter, you will have to shovel our bodies into the oven, too. Please son, renounce the hate, accept and love all.

Business Insider reports that Jacob Scott, nephew to Tefft’s son, also shared a similar statement denouncing his actions.

The Virginia rally claimed the lives of three people — two Virginia state troopers and counter-protester Heather Heyer when James Alex Fields, Jr. allegedly drove his vehicle into a crowd.