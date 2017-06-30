A father and son teamed up to take down their kidnapper after they were held at gunpoint

Police don’t expect to file charges against Roy Farrell, 39, and his 16-year-old son, who were first confronted by the suspect at The Oaks at Stonecrest Apartment Homes on Evans Mill Road.

“This was a justified shooting (self-defense),” DeKalb police spokeswoman Shiera Campbell said.

The father and son were questioned by police, but were released.

The suspect initially approached the son outside his home and asked for marijuana, according to a police report. When the son, who was not identified, said he didn’t have any, the suspect told the teen to ask his father for a cigarette.

Just as Farrell was about to get the cigarette, the suspect pulled the gun on the son, aimed it at his head and told him not to say anything. When Farrell walked out of the home, police say the suspect demanded his wallet. Farrell, seemingly unprovoked, then told the suspect where he banked.

They drove from the apartment to a SunTrust Bank on I-20 at Panola Road and backed into a parking space, Lt. Shane Stanfield said.

But when they got there, the suspect made one mistake: he sat his gun down by his side.

Farrell reached for the gun and told his son to choke the suspect, police said.