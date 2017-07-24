Across the U.S.A.

A fisherman was stunned after he pulled up his line and found he had hooked a great white shark

Article will continue after advertisement

A fisherman in California did not need a bigger rod and reel when he hooked a nearly 12-foot great white shark from a pier Sunday.

Once he identified it as a great white, which is a protected species, the fisherman cut it loose, according to KEYT.

RELATED: It was a little hard to digest this reporter’s question about Jeff Sessions being a zombie

Video showed spectators and other fishermen congregate as the shark thrashed nearby, according to KEYT.


CMG NATIONAL CONTENT DESK | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement