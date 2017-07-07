A Florida man went diving for golf balls and came out of the water with an alligator bite

Rescue workers rushed to help a 50-year-old man after he was bitten on his left arm by an alligator, reports NBC6.

The man was diving for golf balls at Rotunda Golf and Country Club Palms Golf Course in Englewood, Fla. when he was attacked.

The man managed to free himself and swim back to land. The man called 911 when he got back to shore.

Emergency medical professionals rushed him to Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers.



