A Florida mom has been charged after her daughter spent weeks suffering from a gunshot wound

A Florida mother is accused of not taking her 4-year-old daughter to the hospital until weeks after the child accidentally shot herself, authorities said.

Shanquisha Lashay Upshaw, 23, of Lehigh Acres, and her daughter were staying at a friend’s house when police said the child shot herself in the leg, according to News-Press.

However, Fort Myers police said, the child wasn’t taken to the hospital until two weeks later, when she was turned over to her father. The father noticed the girl limping and in pain, News-Press reported.





Upshaw allegedly knew there was a gun at the friend’s house and that it was easily accessible to the child, according to News-Press.

Upshaw was charged with felony aggravated child neglect.