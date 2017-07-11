A Florida woman stopped to help three people after their car crashed, and they promptly stole her car

A woman was carjacked early Saturday after stopping to help crash victims along Interstate 4 in Volusia County, Fla., sheriff’s deputies said.

The crash was called in around 5:40 a.m. on the westbound I-4 near Daytona Beach just south of Exit 129.

The victim, a 34-year-old woman, drove up to the crash scene and stopped to help. Deputies said three young men jumped out of the wrecked car and stole hers.

The trio was also seen loading an unresponsive female, who was bleeding from her head, into the victim’s car before driving away westbound.





The victim’s car is a dark blue 2012 Ford Mustang convertible with black vinyl top, a spoiler and no window tint with a Florida tag V83-4QC. The above image is not the actual car.

The carjackers were described as three black males in their teens or early 20s. One is heavy set and wearing a striped shirt and jeans. Two others were described as thin. The unresponsive female was also believed to be in her teens or early 20s, with short dreadlocks, a red hooded sweatshirt, brown jeans and black shoes.

The car left behind in the initial crash has also been reported stolen, deputies said.

Anyone who spots the car or individuals involved is asked to call 911 without approaching them.