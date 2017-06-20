A Florida woman used poop to stop a minister from “attacking her mind”

Gainesville resident Barbara J. Phillips had a score to settle with Rev. Ronald Kuykendall of St. Andrews Church.

The 40-year-old homeless woman accused Kuykendall of attacking her mind “via the spirit realm,” reports Gainesville.com. She retaliated by smearing excrement on the front door and door handles of the church building. She also turned the power off and left fingernails at the scene.

She also reportedly wrote used a permanent marker to write about the “patriarchy,” “misogyny and sexism” and “bad spirit towards me” on the pillars outside.

RELATED: When police were notified of a shoplifting incident at Walmart, it was Batman who answered the call





Two people who arrived at the church just after Phillips’ vandalism said that they saw her gray Prius drive away from the area just as they arrived.

Phillips’ vandalism was linked to the vandalism of an officer’s patrol car and house, which was said to have been attacked in a similar manner. The passenger mirror on the officer’s car was broken, the tires deflated and fingernails were left at the scene. A report also said that someone threw his welcome post into the street and broke his air-conditioning unit.

An officer wrote in the report that Phillips was “fully aware of what right and wrong is, but she also appears to be suffering from some mental health problems.”

Phillips was charged with “stalking, criminal mischief and damaging church property.”