When a Mobile Meals worker walked up to the front porch of a 64-year-old Arkon, Ohio, man to make a delivery, he found a gruesome discovery: the man was outside, next to his wheelchair, frozen to death.


The man was identified as Darnell Wilson.

Hypothermia was the cause of death, the Summit County Medical Examiner ruled, according to News 5 Cleveland. He also ruled that his death was accidental.

Wilson lived in the home of a family friend, but that person was not home at the time of his death, authorities determined.

While Wilson was found next to a wheelchair, his daughter told News 5 that he was not bound to it and that he was able to walk on his own with the use of a cane. He used the wheelchair on occasion. She told the news station that her father was “loving” and “caring.”

She said he had three children and six grandchildren.

Mobile Meals provides food in the area to children, the elderly, ill, disabled and homebound who are unable to prepare meals for themselves, according to News 5.

In times of freezing weather, the Ohio Emergency Management Agency urges residents to check on their neighbors — especially the ill, disabled and elderly — to make sure they stay safe in the extreme cold.

