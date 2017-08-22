A year after his arrest for sex with a student, police found the body of a former coach

A former high school track coach who was convicted on misdemeanor counts of unlawful sexual contact and assault in December has been found dead.

Timothy Even, 28, was found dead in his car last week almost a year after he was arrested when a 17-year-old student’s parents notified police that they had found explicit text messages between the coach and their daughter. While the medical examiner has not yet determined Even’s official cause of death, police have announced what they believe happened.

“His death is not suspicious and is believed to be a suicide by carbon monoxide poisoning,” state police Lt. Walter Grzyb said. “The medical examiner’s office will make the final determination. An autopsy is not expected but further testing will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.”





Following his arrest, investigators determined that Even’s relationship with the underage student began in April of 2016, and he reportedly admitted to having sex with her on three occasions. The age of consent is 16 in Maine, but school employees are prohibited from have sexual relationships with anyone whom they have authority over.

“This is a situation that started with the best of intentions,” he said in a statement given to police at the time. “Unfortunately, my lack of professionalism and self-control created a situation that got out of hand.”

After his death, friends urged their community to remember Even as the beloved track coach and mentor he was.

