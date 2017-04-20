A former Fox News titan speaks out on Bill O’Reilly’s departure

After former Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes left the company amid a string of sexual harassment allegations, some of the top talent at the network had a big opportunity for change. With Ailes gone, they had the option to walk away from their contracts, no questions asked; Greta Van Susteren took that option.

Van Susteren later explained in a lengthy Facebook post, “[Fox News] has not felt like home to me for a few years and I took advantage of the clause in my contract which allows me to leave now.”





Soon thereafter Van Susteren was at MSNBC, after more than a decade at Fox News.

On Wednesday, Van Susteren’s former colleague Bill O’Reilly was effectively fired from the network after allegations of sexual harassment reached the public. Van Susteren took a moment to comment on air about O’Reilly’s departure.

“What a difference a year can make for a lot of us,” she said on MSNBC.

“That’s all I’m gonna say.”

