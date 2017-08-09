A former Trump campaign chairman had his home raided by the FBI as Russia investigations intensify

A Wednesday report in the Washington Post revealed that Paul Manafort, the ex-campaign chairman and close adviser to President Donald Trump, had his home raided by the FBI in July. The pre-dawn raid reportedly occurred without any advance notice and was in cooperation with former FBI Director Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s contacts with the Russian government.

The Post reports that the FBI collected documents and records that may show whether Manafort had direct contact with Russia during the campaign.

The raid reportedly occurred shortly after Manafort spoke to the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Manafort’s alleged connection to the Russian government came back into the public eye following news that he took a meeting — along with Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner — with a Russian lawyer who they believed could provide incriminating information on former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

This story is developing.