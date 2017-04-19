A Fresno State professor learns his fate after tweeting something awful about President Trump

Lars Maischak, 47, a history professor at California State University Fresno, is facing administrative action after making a controversial tweet about President Trump.

“To save American democracy, Trump must hang. The sooner and the higher, the better,” he wrote on his now-deleted Twitter back in February.

Now this week, Fresno State reported that agreed Maischak “agreed upon a voluntary leave of absence.” Maischak will be gone throughout the remainder of the spring semester.

History professor who tweeted "Trump must hang" agrees to paid leave while Fresno State University reviews matter https://t.co/ANedRncr0j pic.twitter.com/ymq7FB9ARk — CNN (@CNN) April 19, 2017

Fresno State President Joseph Castro explained the terms of his leave: “The agreement for the paid leave was reached in accordance with provisions in the collective bargaining agreement with the California Faculty Association, the union that represents all faculty. During his leave of absence, Dr. Maischak will no longer have a teaching role, but will be conducting research off campus.”

Maischak has since apologized for his words.

A substitute has taken over his classes for the remainder of the semester, and his case is currently under review.